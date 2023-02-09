California Public Employees Retirement System Has $73.50 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $73,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

