Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.54 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.87.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

