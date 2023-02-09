Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

