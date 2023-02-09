Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

