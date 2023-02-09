OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading 5.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.51. 326,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,458,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

