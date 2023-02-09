OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading 5.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.51. 326,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,458,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.
The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.
OneMain Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneMain Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneMain (OMF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.