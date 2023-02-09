Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NiSource by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $3,905,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.