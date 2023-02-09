Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

