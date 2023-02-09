California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 79,618 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $78,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

