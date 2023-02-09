Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,857,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $1,499,911.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,560,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

