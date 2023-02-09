California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Carrier Global worth $67,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

