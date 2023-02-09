Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

