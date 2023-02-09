California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,957 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $86,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $201.66 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

