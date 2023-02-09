Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,222 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 320.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 160.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 318,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 78,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

