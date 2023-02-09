Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,474 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $18,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $117.22 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.