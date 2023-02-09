Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,427 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $174.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

