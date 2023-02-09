South Dakota Investment Council Invests $486,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

