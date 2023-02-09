South Dakota Investment Council Has $357,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equifax were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,024 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $220.20 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

