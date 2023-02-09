HWG Holdings LP Takes $31,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $201.29 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.