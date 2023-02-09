Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $198.50 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average is $209.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

