Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $353.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $449.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.57.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

