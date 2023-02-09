Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,757 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 19.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 65.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

