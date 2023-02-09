Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $72,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $41,221,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Welltower by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after purchasing an additional 568,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 163.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
