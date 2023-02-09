California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $82,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

NYSE AFL opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

