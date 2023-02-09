State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,830 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Capri worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 624.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

