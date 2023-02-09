Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Hilton Worldwide worth $73,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $147.28 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

