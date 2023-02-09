Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 146,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 119,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Shares of ACN opened at $284.71 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $356.53. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

