Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

Biogen Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $285.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.37 and a 200-day moving average of $258.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.