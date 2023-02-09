Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $461,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

