Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.68 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.