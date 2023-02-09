Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

