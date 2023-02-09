Carrier Global’s (CARR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

