South Dakota Investment Council Purchases Shares of 1,300 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

