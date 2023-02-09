Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,070 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

