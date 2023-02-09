CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

CMS stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

