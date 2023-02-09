South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,200 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

