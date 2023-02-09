USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,221,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $208.94 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

