South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

