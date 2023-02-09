Signaturefd LLC Sells 634 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.