139 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $701.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.