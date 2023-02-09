USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

