Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,923 shares of company stock worth $11,605,322 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

