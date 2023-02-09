Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

