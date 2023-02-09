Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

