IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 757 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

AVGO stock opened at $601.71 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

