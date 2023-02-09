Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.34 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

