Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $427.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

