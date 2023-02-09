Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Shares of ON opened at $83.60 on Thursday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $86.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

