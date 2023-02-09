Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $334.25 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.01. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.