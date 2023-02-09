eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

