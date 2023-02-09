Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 38,691 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corteva by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,651,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,372,000 after acquiring an additional 298,352 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

